Elizabeth Corina Sigala
Elizabeth Corina Sigala born April 17, 1961 at age 59 peacefully crossed over to make her journey home to heaven on July 12th, 2020. Elizabeth loving mother to Thomas, Grandmother to Isaiah, and Great Grandmother to Maria. Elizabeth had a truly one of a kind spirit. She is survived by sisters Jenny, Irma, Dorothy, and Gabriella, her son, grandson, great granddaughter, 15 nieces and nephews, as well as many more family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Betty Ann Sigala, brother John, niece Melissa and nephew Erik. Services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery located at 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820 on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 9:30am

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 30, 2020.
