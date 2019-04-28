Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Kikuye Tsukada. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth was born in Utsunomiya, Tochigi prefecture, Japan in 1928 and arrived in San Francisco in May of 1929 with her parents, Umakichi and Yone Tsukada, at the age of one. She graduated from Morning Star Catholic Elementary School in San Francisco in 1942 and then graduated high school in Chicago in 1946. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1950 majoring in Far Eastern Studies. She worked for American Express in San Francisco until 1961 when she moved to New York City. She then worked for the Wall Street law firm of Nixon, Mudge, Rose, Guthrie, & Alexander during the 1960's. She subsequently moved to Los Angeles and worked for the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers until her retirement in the 1990's. After retiring, she moved to Sacramento and lived in Sacramento for over 20 years. She is survived by her son Mark and daughter in law Cecilia Konieczny of Centreville, Virginia. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:30AM at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament (1017 11th St, Sacramento, CA 95814). Online condolences can be made at

