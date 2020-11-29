Elizabeth Korhonen

December 12, 1942 - November 15, 2020

Sacramento, California - Elizabeth Korhonen passed away on November 15th, 2020 at Sutter General Hospital at the age of 77. Elizabeth was born in Sacramento. She was the oldest of 2 daughters of John and Ruth Neelen. Elizabeth was married to her spouse Clarence for 56 years. Elizabeth's health and wellness deteriorated over the last few months and was unable to engage in any activities.

Elizabeth wanted to travel and was able to accomplish that by living in Iran with her husband and daughter Erika. After marriage, Elizabeth lived in Oroville and Portola until returning to Sacramento and then to Iran and back to Sacramento where she lived until her passing. When living in Portola, she loved to collect Indian Arrowheads in Sierra Valley with her lady friends. She had a very keen eye and located many small and large arrowheads fully intact which are housed in picture boxes for display and preservation.

Elizabeth spent 20 years working for Sacramento Unified School District performing her duties in Clerical Admissions Records. She enjoyed music, the opera, going to Sea Ranch and hiking when her health allowed. She was active with the women's group at St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she was a member since birth. She also loved having family gatherings, playing golf, and being with her daughters Erika and Alison and granddaughters Elizabeth and Claire.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Clarence, daughters Alison and Erika, granddaughters Elizabeth and Claire, as well as grandson Eli, sister Valeri Jean Siegal-Neelen, cousins Dorothy Mayer, Craig, Tom and Venice Neelen.

Services for Elizabeth will be held on December 2, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Sutter Court at 1:00pm. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Donations can be made on Elizabeth's behalf to St. Luke's Lutheran Church 7595 Center Parkway, Sacramento CA. 95823





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store