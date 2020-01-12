Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Louise Poulin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Louise Poulin passed away in Rocklin, CA on December 26, 2019. She was married to Col. Paul R. Poulin, and they shared 66 years and five children together. Elizabeth was born Betty Lou Delaire on June 17, 1927 on a farm in Underhill, Vermont. Her rural upbringing during the Great Depression armed Elizabeth with a sense of grit, resolve, creative problem solving, and stories to convince any child to clear his/her dinner plate. She took her determination and resilience with her to the University of Vermont where she graduated with a BS degree in Education. She also met Paul there, a captain in the Army pursuing his graduate studies. Short of stature, but tall in charm, Paul swept Betty off her feet and into a life of travel and adventure. Elizabeth truly shone as an Army wife, moving her family of seven across several countries and continents, and always prepared to host their beloved Army friends. After they settled in Sacramento, Betty and Paul continued travelling the world together, often making the pilgrimage to Maui to enjoy whale watching. Betty devoted herself to her family- both past and present. She enjoyed chronicling the family genealogy as well as passing on her love of cooking to her grandchildren. Betty's other love was bridge she was an avid player with many bridge groups in the region. Betty's life was celebrated in Monterey, CA as all five of her children, their spouses, and her five grandchildren gathered together to enjoy a celebratory meal and hours of memories. Fittingly, a pod of whales breached in the distance. She will be buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with her devoted husband. She is survived by her children Mary, Jerry (Kathy), Kathy Steuer (Greg), Jeff, and David (Joanne), as well as grandchildren Chadd Shotwell (Molly), Chris Shotwell, Katie Robinson, Carly Poulin, Zeta Graves (Russell) and 3 great-grandchildren (Calvin, Samantha and Lucy).

