On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, Elizabeth Margaret (Christen) Palmer passed away at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 27, 1958 in Campbell, CA as the first child of Swiss immigrants, Alfred and Elsa Christen. Elizabeth was an amazing wife, mom, and nana. She was everyone's friend, always there to help or listen, and deeply cared about all those in her life. She is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother; her husband, Rodney; her children, Theresa, Gregory and Nicole; her grandchildren, Ty and Makenzie; her siblings, and many nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with a small private service in Saratoga, CA at Madronia Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society or local Food For Families.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2020.