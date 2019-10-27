Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth R. Solomon. View Sign Service Information Lombard Funeral Home 1550 Fulton Avenue Sacramento , CA 95825 (916)-483-3297 Send Flowers Obituary

On October 11, 2019 our beloved mother and grandmother, Elizabeth R. Solomon died. She lived a long and glorious 97+ years. She lived life in bright technicolor tones. She was an accomplished painter whose work received many awards in recognition of her talent and wide-ranging appeal. She was a member of the Artery, an artist's cooperative in Davis California, for nearly 30 years, Her interests, beyond her creative pursuits, included world travel with her husband Will (1915-2005), camping with family, cooking (her Paella Valenciana was legendary) and entertaining at home with friends and family. Elizabeth was born in Paris, France in 1921. Her father was the world-renowned sculptor, Paul Howard Manship, most famous for creating the Prometheus fountain in Rockefeller Center in New York City. The family lived in France where Paul had a studio. They moved back to New York City in 1928. Elizabeth's passion for art was nurtured by the world of sculptors, painters, writers and musicians brought into the Manship household as friends and colleagues. At the height of World War II, Elizabeth joined the WAAC (the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps). She was stationed in New Guinea in the South Pacific. There she met Sgt. Bernard Solomon. They fell in love and married in New York upon their return stateside at the end of the war. In 1948 they moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Her 1st born, Peter David (Susan) was born there in 1949. In 1952 the family moved to San Francisco. Their 2nd born, Thomas Adam (Cheri) was born in 1954. In 1961 the family moved to Sacramento where Will worked as a psychology instructor at American River College. Once in Sacramento, Elizabeth pursued a college education and received a Master's degree in Art. She taught art at the high school level for several years and left to work as a painter and jewelry maker full time. She lived life with a passion and left a legacy of her creative work and her love and humor. She is survived by her four granddaughters, Marina, Isabel, Claire and Julie. Her surviving sons, Peter and Thomas will carry forth loving memories of their mother, always ending with a smile and a chuckle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified of the date and time of the service, contact Peter Solomon at

