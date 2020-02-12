Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Rae Crain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Rae Crain (Betty Rae Studdert), a dearly loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in Sacramento, CA on January 17, 2020. Elizabeth was born on September 23, 1937 in Santa Rosa, CA to Emma and Raymond Studdert. Betty was raised with her beloved sisters, Diane Bohl McConnell and Patricia Davenport. She frequently shared fond memories of childhood, from stories of trout fishing with her father to mischievous motorcycle rides as a teenager. Elizabeth was a 1955 graduate of Sequoia High School in Redwood City, CA, where she met her husband, Bruce Nelson Crain. Elizabeth and Bruce married in 1959. Betty earned two graduate degrees and then embarked on a career educating and helping children. Her career spanned four decades and was highlighted by her tenure at Sutter Health, Center for Psychiatry in Sacramento, CA. Elizabeth and Bruce had three sons - Brian Raymond Crain, Patrick Vernon Crain, and Scott Carson Crain. Elizabeth was preceded in death by Bruce and Brian. She is survived by her sisters, Diane and Patricia; her sister in-law, Susan Ruth Widrig; her son Patrick and his wife Brenda Crain; her son Scott and his fiance Sarah Tinkham; her grandchildren: Brandon and Stephanie Crain, Nicole and Dennis Hettich, Kaitlyn and Johnny Enriquez, Samantha Crain, Tyler Crain, Amanda Crain, and Grace Crain; her great-grandchildren, Aiden Kaplan and Mason Hettich; and her cat Kali. Elizabeth's generosity, kindness, and unconditional love touched and enhanced many lives. Family and friends are invited to a remembrance at Elizabeth's home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.

