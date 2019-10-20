Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Short. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth McBride Short passed away on October 9th at the age of 82. Born and raised in Walton, a small town in the Catskills of upstate New York, Beth was the middle child of three children. She graduated in 1960 with a major in Political Science from Duke University. Beth married in 1961, then moved to Auburn Ca. in 1965 and had two children. While her career was largely in the insurance industry, Beth's true passion was in her volunteer work. She was a dedicated member and one-time president of the Auburn Chapter of the Soroptimist International Club, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to be successful. In retirement Beth devoted much of her time volunteering at the Auburn Food Bank and became a docent for the Bernhard Museum. She always adopted her beloved dogs from animal shelters and consistently donated to local international animal organizations such as the SPCA and World Wildlife Fund. Her grandnieces and nephews always loved the adopt-an-animal gifts for pandas, penguins, seals and others, she gave in their names. Beth will be remembered for her quick wit, deep intellect, passion for politics and love for her family, dogs and garden. She is survived by her brother, John McBride, and her two children, Otto McNabb and Christine Short. A memorial for Beth is being planned. For more information please email Christine Short at

