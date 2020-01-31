Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Yuba City for more than 50 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Stevens, age 89, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Tulare, Calif. to Perry and Margaret Lowden. A graduate of Sacramento High School in 1948, Liz married husband Albert "Bud" Stevens in 1952 and the young couple settled in Yuba City. A devoted wife, loving mother and fierce friend, Liz was not only a mom to her children, she was a mom to every neighborhood kid. She was full of love for everyone who ever walked into her home, young and old alike. As children grew and grandkids arrived, her house remained a gathering spot for all. If you were in her home, you were family. That was evident by the generations of friends and family who always found her home to be loving and welcoming. Liz didn't light up a room, she lit up everyone else who was in the room. Her kindness to all will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by husband Bud and brother Perry Richard Lowden. She is survived by sons Michael, James, Thomas and William, daughter Catherine Mills, sister Molly Deos, daughters-in-laws Marsha, Sophia, Traci and Joni, son-in-law Jack Mills, grandchildren Ben, Emily, Alexis, Nick, Jake, Zoe, Dru and Jay, great grandson Leo, nephews Scott and Jay Lowden and niece Kim Schreckengost. A celebration of her life is planned for later this spring.

