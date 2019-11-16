Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Zoe Mann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Zoe Thommes Mann (Zoe Mann), of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Zoe was born on August 15, 1946 in San Francisco to Mary Eileen Ecker and raised in Southern California. After high school Zoe joined the convent as a Sister of Saint Joseph of Orange. Zoe left the convent in 1968 and soon after met her future husband, Steve Mann. They were married on May 31, 1969 in Huntington Beach and lived throughout California, eventually settling in Fair Oaks, where they lived for 34 years. Zoe is survived by her husband Steve, and children, Krista Brown and husband Damon, and Scott Mann and wife Sara. Zoe was the adored Mamu to five grandchildren, Jared and Megan Brown and Trevor, Olivia, and Scarlett Mann. She was cherished by her siblings, Pamela (Jose) Godines, Albert Thommes, Laura (Doug) Kolts, Peter (Angela) Thommes, James Thommes, Patricia (Jimmy) Dixon, and Monica Thommes, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Karen (Mann) Bajuniemi, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Thommes, sister Jane Thommes, and her in-laws, Dora and George Mann, whom she considered her second set of parents and loved deeply. Zoe was an exceptional nurse who loved her job. She started as a nurse's aide in high school and continued in her chosen career for over 50 years. Zoe was an active member of Divine Savior Catholic Church, where she was involved in numerous organizations and instrumental in their community meal service. Zoe was compassionate, the ultimate caregiver, the glue that held her family together, and absolutely the kindest person. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at 10 am, Friday, November 22 at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, California. Family and friends will continue to celebrate Zoe's life at the church following her service. In lieu of flowers Zoe requested donations to Divine Savior's Communal Meal Program or Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Checks may be made payable to Divine Savior and mailed to 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662. Please indicate the chosen program on the memo line.

