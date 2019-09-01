Born Nov.1922 in Locke, CA passed away peacefully at 96+ years of age, on Aug. 20, 2019 in care-home with Husband married of 73 years, at The Meadows,10 Country Pl. Sac., CA 95831. She is survived by, husband Nguey S Lim (Sam); children Reggie, Melvin, Sandra, and Cindy. She had opportunity to have laughed with all nine of her grandchildren and her ten great grand children. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, and so many friends she made during her life. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Lily and Nam Choy. She was sole survivor to siblings, Freddy, Simon, Betsy, and Gloria who will all join hands in heaven now and through eternity. Funeral services and internment will be held in the Chapel: East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Bl., Sac. CA 95829 Sat. 9/07/19 at 1:30 - 3pm. No flowers please: Remembrances in Ella's name may be made to "Mustard Seed School" to Sam Lim: 10 Country Place, Sac. CA 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019