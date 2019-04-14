Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen A. Perkins. View Sign

Ellen Perkins, wife of David T. Perkins, joined him and the Lord on March 11 at the age of 98. She was the devoted mother to Patty Reetz (John) and Pam Jordan (Steve), grandmother to Kassie Hickey, Robyn Jordan (Jay), Rusty Jordan (Isabel), and Wayne Jordan, and great-grandmother to Olive Jordan and Cygnus Jordan-Guerrero. A credentialed teacher in North Dakota and California she taught until age 31. She then spent her time serving at Carmichael Presbyterian Church and American River Hospital Auxiliary. She taught Sunday School, was a deaconess, participated in Mariners Clubs, worked at the food closet and was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Association 1976 Woman of the Year. No formal memorial service is planned. Friends may join the family in worship at Carmichael Presbyterian Church on May 19 at 8:45 A.M., which is Heritage Sunday remembering all who helped in founding the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ellen's memory to the church food closet.

Ellen Perkins, wife of David T. Perkins, joined him and the Lord on March 11 at the age of 98. She was the devoted mother to Patty Reetz (John) and Pam Jordan (Steve), grandmother to Kassie Hickey, Robyn Jordan (Jay), Rusty Jordan (Isabel), and Wayne Jordan, and great-grandmother to Olive Jordan and Cygnus Jordan-Guerrero. A credentialed teacher in North Dakota and California she taught until age 31. She then spent her time serving at Carmichael Presbyterian Church and American River Hospital Auxiliary. She taught Sunday School, was a deaconess, participated in Mariners Clubs, worked at the food closet and was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Association 1976 Woman of the Year. No formal memorial service is planned. Friends may join the family in worship at Carmichael Presbyterian Church on May 19 at 8:45 A.M., which is Heritage Sunday remembering all who helped in founding the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ellen's memory to the church food closet. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

