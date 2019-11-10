Ellen Arline Pate, 83 years old, of Carmichael, CA passed away on November 2, 2019. She was a friend, mentor and teacher to many at American River College where she taught and was the Department Chair of Business Technology for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Pate; a brother, Claud Kreighbaum; and a sister, Claudia Walker. Surviving siblings are Carl Kreighbaum of Sacramento, Fay Henderson of Texas and Elsa Wemer of Carmichael as well as many nieces and nephews. A beautiful strong lady and a fighter to the end. May God bless her soul and welcome her spirit into heaven for ever more.

