After a courageous hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Ellen Lynn Baker peacefully passed away on April 8, 2020 at UC Davis Medical Center at the age of 60, surrounded by her loved ones. Ellen was born on November 15th, 1959 in Sacramento CA and lived most of her life there. She graduated from Grant High School. She was also involved in softball playing in the Northgate Bobby Sox during her school years then various women and co-ed leagues. Ellen was retired after a successful career working in the healthcare industry for many years. Ellen was predeceased by her father Paul Clark Sr. Ellen is survived by her mother, Charlene Clark, brother, Paul Clark II, sister, Judy Kraushar (James) two children, Robert Wolfe (Christy) and Samuel Baker (Lilla), Aunt Patricia Elswick, Aunt Barbara Segerman, numerous Cousins and Nephews, and three grandchildren, Robert Jr., Shay and Mikayla Wolfe. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Ellen had a true passion for the GIANTS, both in Football and Baseball. She was a true animal lover, having cared for over 30 animals in her life and was recently caring for her dog Peanut and her two cats, Marmalade and Precious. She also loved to sing and dance and often visited her favorite Karaoke Bar with her family and friends. There would never be a moment where she did not break out in a little dance. Ellen had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed help. She touched many lives with her caring, generosity and passion for life. Ellen truly lived life to the fullest, through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, spending time with her animals and taking care of her loved ones. A celebration of life for Ellen will be announced at a later time.



