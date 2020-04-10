Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Misae (Tachibana) Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Hawaii, October 12, 1935 to Sam T. and Ruth U. Tachibana. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Ellen graduated from Castle HS (Hawaii) and CSU Sacramento. She is survived by her husband David, sons David (Kelly) and Peter, grandchildren Jennifer (Hunter) and Michael, sisters Irene and Florence (Mariano) and several nieces and nephews. Ellen worked for Aerojet, the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento City Unified School District. She was the long-time treasurer for the Sacramento Judo Club and the Organization of Macular Friends. After retiring she volunteered at Amtrak, was a docent/ship keeper aboard the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, and taught hula in Berkeley and Hercules. She was an avid reader, knitter and crafter. She will be missed. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

