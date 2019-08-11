With sadness, friends of Ellen Deffner announce her death on July 24th. The community has lost a bright light a gifted musician, exceptional accompanist and teacher, and loving friend. Ellen's death was due to a recurrence of breast cancer after 20+ years of remission. She died peacefully under hospice care at home, cared for by her dear friend KC Still. Ellen was an accomplished musician who began to specialize in piano accompaniment in London, where she was a student and later a professor at the Guildhall School of Music. Returning to the US, she served on faculties of UC Santa Barbara, Reed College and the University of Portland. She was accompanist for the Davis Community Chorale and choral rehearsal accompanist for Jeffrey Thomas at UC Davis. In addition, Ellen was a vocal coach, piano instructor, and pianist and harpsichordist for groups such as the Sacramento Baroque Soloists and Sunriver Music Festival in Oregon. Ellen's extensive knowledge of the music and her skill in accompaniment, coupled with a strong sense of discipline, enriched every performance. As a teacher of both children and adults, Ellen enjoyed mentoring and motivating these current and future musicians. Everyone who was lucky enough to perform with or be taught by Ellen will miss her and her talents. Ellen was an optimist who lived life fully. Her friends knew she was always up for an adventure, laughing along the way. She was kind to all, even while enjoying a bit of gossip. And she had a love for the outdoors, horses, gin and tonics, and all things British. At her request no memorial service is planned, but we hope memories of Ellen fill you with joy and appreciation for all that she brought to the world, both musically and as a person. Contributions in Ellen's memory can be made to Arrowbear Music Associates, www.arrowbearmusicassoc.org which provides scholarships for young people to attend her beloved Arrowbear Music Camp.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019