Ellen Vlastelin passed on to eternal life on March 30, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. She was born September 5,1954, attended St. Apollinaris grammar school and graduated from Siena High School in Napa, CA in 1972. Ellen then graduated from CSU Sacramento in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked for 38 years at UC Davis Medical Center, starting in the pulmonary care physicians' office which led to her long term role as clinical research co-ordinator. She loved to dance and became an accomplished ballroom dancer. Ellen also loved to travel with dear friends and did so extensively to Europe and Mexico, with her favorite places being the ocean destinations of Hawaii and Carmel. Ellen retired in 2014 and devoted her time to serving in the Diocese of Sacramento. She was a volunteer receptionist at her parish, St. Maria Goretti in Elk Grove, CA, a youth educator for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd ministry, a prayer intercessor for the Unbound deliverance ministry and a long term supporter and volunteer of the Sacramento Life Center. She was an unwavering caregiver to her family, friends and community all her life. Ellen was proceeded by her parents, John and Helen Vlastelin. She was survived by her brother John (Maria) of Newark, NH., her brother Michael of Napa,CA and her sister Mary Travis (Tony) of Sacramento, CA. She had a beloved nephew and nieces, John Michael Zavala, Sarah, Emily and Olivia Travis. She is also survived by many cousins, extended family and many friends. Ellen will be buried at Tulocay cemetery in Napa, CA and a funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date. The Vlastelin family extends our deep appreciation for the UC Davis hospice caregivers, doctors and nurses. Donations can be made in Ellen's memory to the Sacramento Life Center, 2316 Bell Executive Ln. Sacramento CA 95825

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2020

