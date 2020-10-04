Elliot David Pearl was born in Los Angeles, the only child of Anna Marion (nee Lehrfeld) and John Pearl. The family moved to Sacramento in 1938, where he became a lifelong member of Mosaic Law Congregation. At Sacramento High, he played on the football team and swam competitively, graduating in 1950 as Salutatorian. Elliot earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1953, and his J.D. at Boalt School of Law in 1956, graduating second in his class. He was a member of the Order of the Coif. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Arlene Aidelberg. They newlyweds began their lives in Washington, D.C. where Elliot worked for the U.S. Justice Department. They soon returned to California after Elliot was drafted into the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corp, and stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville. In 1960, Elliot returned to Sacramento, joining the law practice of Malone, Dennis, Schotkey, and Pearl and where he soon established himself as a highly respected attorney, winning landmark legal cases including one that outlawed the use of the dangerous pesticide DDT. In 1974 he opened his own private practice, The Pearl Law Offices. He practiced law for 40 years. Elliot's faith was at the core of his being. He immersed himself in synagogue life. With his sharp mind and boundless energy, he became a leader and in 1966, at age 34, found himself the youngest person ever elected as president of Mosaic Law Congregation, a position he held twice. Under his guidance, the synagogue broke ground for a new campus and hired a new rabbi. In addition to his family and his faith, his other great love was the State of Israel. He and Arlene made their first trip there in October 1967, just four months after the Six-Day War. An ardent Zionist, he would make 13 more trips during his lifetime. One of Elliot's true passions was skiing, spending most winter Sundays taking to the Lake Tahoe slopes with his family. Elliot had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Even when his Parkinson's Disease robbed his speaking voice of its strength, his singing voice remained strong and powerful. Throughout his life, Elliot loved unconditionally and was utterly devoted to his family, his friends, Israel, and his community. Elliot was a role model for all; a person who always acted out of love and with the utmost integrity. In Judaism a Tzadik. Elliot is survived by his wife of 64 years, Arlene, daughters, Sheri Rosenblum (Steven), Robin Fine (Philip), son Jeffrey Pearl (Michelle), grandchildren, Ariel PJ Stewart (Eliezer), Jeremy Pearl-Jacobvitz, Nathan and Keenan Fine, Eli, Talia and Noah Pearl, Antonio and Marcus Beach, great-granddaughter, Sloan Stewart, "like a brother", Richard Lehrfeld (Iva), and a host of devoted nieces, cousins, friends, and caregivers. Donations in Elliot's memory can be made to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, the Mosaic Law Congregation, and The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
.