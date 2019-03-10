Elly D. Johnson

Elly D. Johnson passed away on December 17th, 2018 in Santa Rosa after a battle with altzheimers. She is survived by her 3 daughters Marieka Fagundes, Wendy Miller and Anita Rincon, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Born Gerritje Daggert in Amsterdam, Holland on October 10, 1928, Elly immigrated to the U.S. in 1951 after her marriage to Kenn H. Johnson, MD. She was a resident of the Sacramento area for over 53 years, first in Carmichael and then in Campus Commons. She was known for her zest for life and had a great love for international travel and traditional jazz music. For remembrances and memorial information email to [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019
