Elma Ruth (Rogers) Drury passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019. She was almost 101yrs.old and lived a beautiful life. Born October 25, 1918 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Vida (Lambert) and Walter Rogers she was the seventh of eight surviving children. She grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and attended Nebraska State Teachers College in Chadron, Nebraska. After graduating from college, she spent a year teaching high school speech and debate in Kimball, Nebraska. Elma met Harold Drury at college and they married in June 1941 in Reno, Nevada. They moved to San Francisco when Harold was accepted to UCSF Dental school then to Courtland and Sacramento where Harold began his dental practice. At Harold's death in 2015 they had been married almost 74 years. Together they raised their five children in Sacramento where Elma was an energetic volunteer for the PTA and the Campfire Girls, serving as president for both. As a board member and officer for the United Way she was honored as their Woman of the Year. She was a member of Central Methodist Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. Elma was also active in the Sacramento PEO Chapter GP for 20 years. Elma was a natural athlete who loved tennis and golf, which she played into her late 80's. She also loved having the family together for parties and BBQ's and delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren who helped her celebrate her 100th birthday in October 2018, along with her children, relatives and friends. Elma was predeceased by her husband Harold J. Drury, as well as her four sisters and three brothers and their spouses. She is survived by her children Karen Norris (Tom), Margaretta Aubert (Jose), Elena Kelleher (Martin Spragg), Nancy Faulkner, John Drury, (Tierney), and many nieces and nephews, including Meribeth Nielsen (Richard). Grand children Katy Norris (Will Berson), Tana Aubert, Elizabeth Norris (Chris Miller), Kristine Aubert, Richard Norris (Stephanie Quan), Ryan Drury (Molly) and Ross Jon-David Drury. Great-grandchildren Tulsi Hernandez, Josie and Pippa Berson, Eli Miller and Marshall Norris. Services were private.

