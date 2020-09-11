Elmer Wahlstrom passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2020 at the age of 95. He was the youngest of 11 children of Nephi & Annis Wahlstrom of Laketown, Utah. Elmer attended North Rich High where he held the county Discus record and participated in many sports and music programs. He received a scholarship to Utah State where he majored in Music with a Minor in Physics and lettered in Discus. He served in the Army Air Corp in WWII and Korea. Obtaining his Masters in School Administration and serving as a missionary for the LDS church after his military service. While working on his doctorate at the University of Utah, he joined the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and was the Principal at North Rich High until a recruiter enticed him to move to Sacramento where he taught math for 28 years at Highlands High, Norte Del Rio High and Grant High. Elmer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Wahlstrom, son James Wahlstrom (Debbie), daughter Sarah Jefferson (Kevin), and stepchildren Suzette Thomas (Chuck), Jill Gayaldo (Dan), Jason Graviet, Clint Graviet (Beth), and 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on September 12th at 1:30 pm at the Laketown, Utah Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store