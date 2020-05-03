"Beb" (baby) Mom Grandma Great-Grandma - Elsa (Mazzon) Luchini passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020. Born in the Province of Treviso (near Venice, Italy) July 8, 1929, she arrived at Ellis Island with her mother in 1936 (after a three-week journey by ship). They then made their way west to Klamath Falls, OR to join her father, where she went to school and taught herself English - mostly from listening to the radio. She moved to Sacramento in 1950 and met her husband Ottavio in 1951. They married in 1952 and resided in various homes throughout East Sacramento until building their dream home near St. Mary's Church with the Luchini kids and several grandkids attending St. Mary's School. She was the proud mother of four children Romano (Cris), Tina (Bob), Erico (Suzan), Lisa (Frank), five grandchildren (Eric, Zac, Kyle, Ryan and Jazzy) and two great-grandchildren (Ethan and Charlotte plus one on the way). Her house was most definitely a "home" casual yet graceful with Renaissance artwork, bold colored furnishings, beautiful silk floral displays, and an abundance of indoor plants, and her robust outside yards were a pride of East Sacramento (tending them until her final day). She made her home inviting to all as the gathering place for family and friends. Our Italian relatives affectionately called it the Luchini Family Corporation. Friends enjoyed coming to visit for her company, conversation and cooking. She was an avid Big Time Wrestling fan in the 70s and 80s then became a Sacramento Kings fan in later years. She enjoyed her bi-weekly trips to Macys and Marshalls, but her biggest trips were cruises on the Mediterranean Sea and visiting her homeland. She was well-read - especially on health topics (she could out-diagnose any doctor), a talented sketch artist and had the greatest memory of her generation outlasting her kids on any 20th century detail. Through her 90th birthday she kept up her appearance wearing her trademark lipstick and cork heels (no slippers or tennis shoes for this lady) a true European tradition. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family all three generations including daycare for her grandkids. She hosted all holidays and family birthdays up to her most-recent Christmas and checked on every adult child and grandchild that she knew was sick. And food! She cooked for everyone from her fantastic Northern-Italian dishes to hamburgers, hot dogs and every kids' favorites. There was never a quick drop-by visit you were always guaranteed to get well-fed. And her and dad would stand on the porch and wave goodbye until we drove off in our cars up to this day. She was not so proud of her Italian heritage for the sake of her nationality, as she was for the legacy of her Italian family at the dinner table where the most amazing, joyous, crazy and family-bonding conversations took place. We love you and miss you greatly...until we all meet again around that crazy Italian dinner table. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the summer. Donations can be made in Elsa's memory to The Alzheimer's Society and The Crohns and Colitis Foundation.



