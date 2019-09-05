Elsbeth went home to God and her late husband, James, on August 16, 2019, knowing she was loved by many. At her bedside was her daughter Heidi Schuchbauer. Elsbeth passed quietly in her sleep after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Hart, Heidi Schuchbauer, Linda Sanderlin, Maureen Whitehurst, Angela T. Polk, and sons, Paul Whitehurst and Neal Whitehurst. She also has several grandchildren and is survived by six siblings and many relations and friends living in Germany. Elsbeth lived life to the fullest and loved God and her family, and enjoyed travel, church, and her many friends. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7595 Center Parkway in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 5, 2019