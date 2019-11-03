Wife, Mother, Grandmother (Oma), Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother. Passed peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her Family. The Vigil will be Monday Nov. 4th, 6pm at the North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday Nov. 5th, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1717 El Monte Ave. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1717 El Monte Ave., Sacramento, CA 95815.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019