Elsie Hayes
Elsie, a native Sacramentan, born December 20, 1927 and passed away May 3, 2020, attended McClatchy High School. She balanced life as a loving Wife, Daughter and Mother, all while being a full time bookkeeper. After retiring from the Insurance business, where she spent over 25 years in the industry, Elsie and Don enjoyed their retirement together, splitting their time between boating, RV-ing and special trips with longtime friends and get-together's with special cousins. Later in her life she enjoyed attending Salvation Army meetings with her childhood friend of 80 years Joan Grenz-Buehler. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Don Hayes of Sacramento and her parents Frank and Elsie Bennetts. She leaves behind her children Lori Hayes, Don Hayes and Brett Hayes all of Sacramento. She is also survived by many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Elsie passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that any donations be made in her name to either the Salvation Army or the Alzheimer's Foundation." Arrangements were entrusted to George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento
2691 Riverside Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 443-7917
