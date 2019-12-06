Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Marie Mack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie was from Middletown, Ohio, where she was one of eight children of William and Etta Mack. After high school she attended Shuster Martin School of Drama, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In 1947 she moved to Sacramento and then married Everett Plummer in 1949. Everett passed away in 1961, and Elsie then married Don Randall in 1962 until his passing in 1971. Elsie worked for the State of California, beginning in 1960, primarily within the Department of Corrections. She retired from the State, and at the age of 63 began her own business EM Medical selling medical equipment. She was very enthusiastic about her business where she developed professional relationships and continued until she was 80. From high school through her 70's, Elsie was involved in community theater and she became one of the premier actresses in the Sacramento area from the 1950's through the 1980's. In addition to acting, she was also credited as a director of various plays, primarily in children's theater. Through her love of the theater, she developed and maintained long lasting relationships with the people she had worked with in the theater community; always willing to assist others in developing their talent. Elsie is survived by her children Bill Plummer, Nan Plummer, Jenny Plummer, Lilly Randall-Sinnott, son-in-law Andy Sinnott, and grand children Neil Plummer, Pilar Plummer, Jeanne-Marie Duval, Sarah Duval, Hannah Sinnott, and Jessie Sinnott. On 12/14/19 an interment service will be held at East Lawn on Folsom Blvd at 10:30 AM, followed by a A Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 PM at the Delta King Paddle Wheel Room located in Old Sacramento (Please bring memories and pictures). Finally, a mass is being dedicated to Elsie at Parroquia de San Francisco de Asia, Valle de Angels at 6:30 PM.

