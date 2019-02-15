Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Violet Sellman. View Sign

Elsie Violet Neverow was born 1-24-1929 in New York City and passed away 2-12-2019. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York City. She moved to California after her marriage in 1950. She worked 20 years at Macy's in the Bay Area before moving to Elk Grove in 1989. She was a member of Elk Grove Presbyterian Church and the Gideons Auxiliary. Her Christian faith was of great comfort to her in this time of temporary separation. She is survived by her loving husband, Edwin; four children: Alexis Davidson, Peter Sellman, Arlys Ferrell, and Paul Sellman; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A private family memorial time was held in her honor.

