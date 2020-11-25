1/1
Elvera Lonergan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvera Lonergan
May 31, 1929 - November 18, 2020
Roseville, California - Elvera V. "Vera" Lonergan, beloved wife and mother, died on November 18 at the age of 91 following complications from a stroke. Vera passed away in her home in Roseville surrounded by her family and friends. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Grace Isola, her husband of 68 years, Kenneth, and her son Brian.
Vera enjoyed many hobbies and activities including gardening and reading, as well as family activities, and enjoyed spending time with friends that included playing cards, league bowling and the occasional bus trip to Reno. Vera was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. She enjoyed attending at least one home game per season with family and friends. Vera also belonged to the Delta Xi chapter of Sigma Fi Gamma that lead to many lasting friendships, including Karen, her friend of over 40 years.
Vera is survived by her loving son Mark, daughter-in-law Kathy, 5 grandchildren (James, Erin, Rachel, Amelia and Annie), and 5 great grandchildren (Carson, Bodie, Parker, Ruthie, and Rayne).
As per her wishes, services will be limited to the immediate family. In her memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved