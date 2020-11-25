Elvera Lonergan
May 31, 1929 - November 18, 2020
Roseville, California - Elvera V. "Vera" Lonergan, beloved wife and mother, died on November 18 at the age of 91 following complications from a stroke. Vera passed away in her home in Roseville surrounded by her family and friends. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Grace Isola, her husband of 68 years, Kenneth, and her son Brian.
Vera enjoyed many hobbies and activities including gardening and reading, as well as family activities, and enjoyed spending time with friends that included playing cards, league bowling and the occasional bus trip to Reno. Vera was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. She enjoyed attending at least one home game per season with family and friends. Vera also belonged to the Delta Xi chapter of Sigma Fi Gamma that lead to many lasting friendships, including Karen, her friend of over 40 years.
Vera is survived by her loving son Mark, daughter-in-law Kathy, 5 grandchildren (James, Erin, Rachel, Amelia and Annie), and 5 great grandchildren (Carson, Bodie, Parker, Ruthie, and Rayne).
As per her wishes, services will be limited to the immediate family. In her memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children
.