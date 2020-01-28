Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Contreras. View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

On January 21, 2020, Elvira Gutiérrez Contreras, a loving human being and mother, died peacefully at the age of 78 surrounded by her family. Elvira was born on September 29, 1941 in Sacramento, California to Secundino and Maria de Jesus Gutierrez. She was raised in Jalostotitlán, Jalisco, Mexico and returned to Sacramento in pursuit of a better life for her and her children. Elvira will always be remembered for her strength, courage, tough love, and compassionate spirit. Elvira had a passion for cooking, gardening, collecting thrift shop treasures, helping in her community. Elvira gave life to five children: Rosario, Gustavo (Xandra), Rosa (Jaime), Elva (Dennis) and Louis (Michelle). 18 grandchildren: Jesica (Jonathan), Patricia (Carlos), Anthony, Alexander, Christopher, Cristine, Mila, Ronenn, Xayka, Monique (Daniel), Nicolas, Andrew, Priscilla, Katheryn (Tim), Eon, Deven, Ethan and +Carina. Four great-grandchildren: Xavier, Abriella, Jude and Sofia. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm and her Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The funeral mass will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 1717 El Monte Ave., Sacramento, CA. Private cremation will follow. Que en paz descanse con amor eterno.

On January 21, 2020, Elvira Gutiérrez Contreras, a loving human being and mother, died peacefully at the age of 78 surrounded by her family. Elvira was born on September 29, 1941 in Sacramento, California to Secundino and Maria de Jesus Gutierrez. She was raised in Jalostotitlán, Jalisco, Mexico and returned to Sacramento in pursuit of a better life for her and her children. Elvira will always be remembered for her strength, courage, tough love, and compassionate spirit. Elvira had a passion for cooking, gardening, collecting thrift shop treasures, helping in her community. Elvira gave life to five children: Rosario, Gustavo (Xandra), Rosa (Jaime), Elva (Dennis) and Louis (Michelle). 18 grandchildren: Jesica (Jonathan), Patricia (Carlos), Anthony, Alexander, Christopher, Cristine, Mila, Ronenn, Xayka, Monique (Daniel), Nicolas, Andrew, Priscilla, Katheryn (Tim), Eon, Deven, Ethan and +Carina. Four great-grandchildren: Xavier, Abriella, Jude and Sofia. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm and her Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The funeral mass will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 1717 El Monte Ave., Sacramento, CA. Private cremation will follow. Que en paz descanse con amor eterno. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 28, 2020

