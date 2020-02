Elvira Mae Flanagan of Lincoln, CA, age 87 passed away on February 6, 2020. Grave side services on Thursday, Feb.20, 2020 at East Lawn, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA at 11 AM with viewing at 10 AM. She was a gentle person with a million dollar smile, loved by all who came in contact with her. Elvira Graduated from San Jose State with Great Distinction and later graduated from Sacramento State. Elvira was a former third grade public school teacher in Sunnyvale, CA. She was in the 67th year of marriage to Paul Flanagan. Elvira leaves her husband Paul Flanagan at home and her two daughters Nancy Woodbury of Sacramento, CA and Deanne Watson of Elk Grove, CA, grand children Amelia Watson, Rose Watson and Nicholas Woodbury, her sister Freddie Lou Turke of Sierra Vista, AZ and brother James Charles Knight of Dallas, OR.