Elwyn was born in Pasadena, Calif., on June 25, 1942 and raised in Vallejo, Calif. Elwyn Stanley Dubey Jr., known to most as Stan Dubey, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2019, in Georgetown, Calif., where he resided with his family for the past 41 years. His wife Jeannine and son Jason were by his side. He is survived by Jeannine Marie Woodman Dubey, his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, sons Darren and Jason, grandsons Devon and Jamien and great-grandchildren Kevon, Jacob and Hunter Dubey. He is also survived by sisters Ann Walker of Minnesota and Laura Dubey of Concord, Calif., brother Richard Dubey and his wife Pat of Rancho Murieta, Calif., along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Stan is predeceased by father Elwyn Stanley Dubey Sr., mother Cecelia Plaisance Dubey, sisters Harriet and Doris and nephew Tony Trull.

