1/1
Emanuel Jimenez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emanuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emanuel Patrick Jimenez, 94 of North Highlands has passed away on July 4th, 2020. He was born on March 17th, 1926 to Emeterio and Mary Jimenez in Oelwein, Iowa. On July 17th, 1948 he married the love of his life Augusta (Bunny) White in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara courthouse He worked two fulltime jobs at the same time for 25years. JC Becker plumbing and as a switchman for the SP Railroad in Roseville which he retired from in 1987. He was a world war ll veteran which he was immensely proud of. Based in Florida he was a tail gunner and aerial photographer in a B-17 airplane. He went to Brooks Institute school of Photography in Santa Barbara where he learned and became extremely passionate about photography for the rest of his life. You would never see him at any event without his camera. Although he joins his wife Bunny daughter Mary and son John, he leaves behind his children Nancy Law, Yvonne Lund, Joe Jimenez, Mark Jimenez. Marie Jimenez and their spouses. He also leaves behind His grandchildren Heidi, Alan (deceased), Devin, Kalyn, Loren, Janae and Austin. Great grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Victoria, Alan Jr. and Paige. His great great grandchildren Delilah, Abby and AJ. He also leaves behind his brother Mike and sister in law Carmen. You were loved and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew you! There will be a viewing at Lamberts Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd. Friday July 17th from 9:00am to Noon followed by a private graveside service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home
400 Douglas Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
9167830474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved