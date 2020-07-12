Emanuel Jimenez

Emanuel Patrick Jimenez, 94 of North Highlands has passed away on July 4th, 2020. He was born on March 17th, 1926 to Emeterio and Mary Jimenez in Oelwein, Iowa. On July 17th, 1948 he married the love of his life Augusta (Bunny) White in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara courthouse He worked two fulltime jobs at the same time for 25years. JC Becker plumbing and as a switchman for the SP Railroad in Roseville which he retired from in 1987. He was a world war ll veteran which he was immensely proud of. Based in Florida he was a tail gunner and aerial photographer in a B-17 airplane. He went to Brooks Institute school of Photography in Santa Barbara where he learned and became extremely passionate about photography for the rest of his life. You would never see him at any event without his camera. Although he joins his wife Bunny daughter Mary and son John, he leaves behind his children Nancy Law, Yvonne Lund, Joe Jimenez, Mark Jimenez. Marie Jimenez and their spouses. He also leaves behind His grandchildren Heidi, Alan (deceased), Devin, Kalyn, Loren, Janae and Austin. Great grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Victoria, Alan Jr. and Paige. His great great grandchildren Delilah, Abby and AJ. He also leaves behind his brother Mike and sister in law Carmen. You were loved and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew you! There will be a viewing at Lamberts Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd. Friday July 17th from 9:00am to Noon followed by a private graveside service.



