Emery Lee Monthei, Sr., born 9/30/1934, passed away 3/7/2020 in Sacramento, his home for 24 years. Lee was proceeded in death by his wife, Peggy Ford, and his daughter, Cynthia Ricco. He is survived by his children, Linda Hall, Lee Monthei, Jr., and Denise Ongers, and many grandchildren. Lee loved traveling, especially to jazz festivals. He was a member of the Sacramento Jazz Society, played trumpet, was an avid gardener, and excellent bread baker. Prior to moving to Sacramento Lee was owner of Pet Village in Las Vegas, Nevada. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020