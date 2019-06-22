Emil Crestelo 76 passed away peacefully, with grace surrounded by loving family at his side June 7, 2019 at Dignity in Sacramento. Born October 14, 1942 at Mercy in Sacramento. He is predeceased by an adoring father and mother Emilio & Mary, beloved son Richard, brothers Camilo and Charles, sister Beatrice. His memory and legacy will forever live on through his surviving family, sisters Peggy & Mary, daughters Stacy & Kim, his grandkids Adriana, Cole and Richard, great grandkids Gabriel & Priscilla, and many nieces & nephews.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 22, 2019