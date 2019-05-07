Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 1, 2019. She is predeceased by her Parents Luis and Eliria Cantu, her siblings Viola Duncan, Robert Cantu, Joe Cantu, Joann Fitzgerald (Kenny-deceased), Thelma Cesario and her baby Glen and Joe Arrowsmith. She is survived by her Sisters Sylvia Powers (John), Edna McDougal (Bob-deceased), Marie Cantu and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends respectfully invited to attend the Recitation of the Rosary on Thursday, May 9th at 6pm at Lombard Funeral Home, 1550 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento and Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 10th at 11am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Citrus Heights.

