This lady did not want to live to be "100". She thought it would make her sound "old". She lived 99 yrs. 3 mo. 21 days. Emily was born in North Siminole, Oklahoma to Cleve and Grace (Fisher) Stephens. Moving to New Mexico with her family she met and married her 1st husband, Tom Brownlow. The father of her three children. They migrated to California in 1944. In 1970 Emily married her 'soulmate" Buster Sliger (successfully) combining two families. She was a real estate agent making lasting friendships with many of her clients. Emily was a life long member of Church of Christ and cherished her church family. She was a kidney donor for her son Eddie Brownlow (lovingly caring for him until his passing). Emily lived at Samaritan Village the final 13 years of her life. With too many to name individually - we truly thank the fantastic staff at Samaritan Village for their gentle-loving "spoiling" care given to her. They also made every function for our family exceptional. To her many friends at Samaritan Village she loved and valued each one of you. This was our first experience with Hospice Care. We greatly appreciate your professional, yet tender care of mother. You went above and beyond making sure our family was informed and comforted. We sincerely thank you. Emily was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Grace Stephens. Brothers John (Janet) Stephens and Afton (Dorothy) Stephens. Husbands Tom Brownlow and Buster Sliger. Son Eddie Brownlow. Daughter and son-in-law Gracie and Bob Thomas. Granddaughter Toni Muniain. Being the oldest of five generations Emily leaves behind her children: Diane (Bob) Carmen, Tom (Janice) Sliger, Kathie (Ray) Muniain. Grandchildren: Ryan (Marissa) Sliger, Jeff (Elsa) Sliger, Rob (Bonnie "our faithful standby") Thomas, Tammy Thomas "our comic relief", Frank (Tina "our ever stable rock") Muniain, Craig (Janon) Pearson, Edie "our loving care giver" (Daren) Hatch, Brian (Vonnie) Muniain, Koni (Albert) Aranda, Lori (Gary) Cupit. With 22 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren. She loved and was equally proud of us all. Due to COVID19 a celebration of Emily's life will be announced at a later date. Private burial. In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to: Agape Village Inc. 3160 Crow Canyon Place Suite 120 San Ramon, CA 94583-9957, Hughson Christian School 1519 Tully Rd. Hughson, CA 95326, Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store