Emily N. Langston, a native of Sacramento who grew up in the Fruitridge neighborhood and resided in the Florin area for the past 60 years, died peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Emily was born August 8, 1928 to Edward Williams and Irene Z. Williams (Archbold). She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1946. She was happily married to Lowell I. Langston for 63 years and took great joy in her family, home, and garden. She was very active in the Florin Methodist Church throughout the 1960s and 70's. Mrs. Langston is survived by three children; Robert Langston, Norma Enos, and William Langston; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Edward "Ted" Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Naomi Compton. Internment took place at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019