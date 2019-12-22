Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jean Fontaine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Jean Fontaine was born on March 4, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Artis Moore (née Payne) and John Riggs. Superior Mother Lydia as she was also known was called and entered peacefully into her reward on the morning of December 8, 2019 in her home. She was 94 years old. She is survived by her daughters Rebekah Fontaine-Sipp (Roy), Pamela Fontaine-Lee (Leon), Jessica Fontaine-Duckens (James), and sons; Isaac Fontaine lll (Careth), and David Fontaine Sr.; Grandchildren, Elgin, Tiffany , Isaac IV, Derrek , Brittany, Israya, Bryan L., Austin, Bryan W., Joshua, Jordan, David II, Korey, and Jillian; Great grandchildren, Ervin, Cassidy, Elgin ll, Evan, Charli, Morgan, Madison, Isaac V, Jada, Dylan, Lyric, Sojourner, Ayanna, Xavier, Israya, Samyra, and Anthony. Viewing will take place on Friday, December 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd. Sacramento, CA, 95838. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a. m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Allen Chapel A. M. E., 1239 Grand Avenue, Sacramento, CA.

