Emma Jean Myers was born in Marshall Hospital in Placerville, California on July 26, 1944, to Ronald D. and Hazel Marie (Samsel) Waterbury; and passed away after a short battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2020. Jeanie grew up in Sacramento, California, graduated from Sacramento Senior High School and Heald College of Court Reporting. She is survived by her dear friend, Lonnie Krupksy; her daughter, Emma Jean Saldana (John) New Mexico; her son, Michael D. Myers II (Raquel) Texas; siblings: Gerda Marie Narvaez (Frank) of San Jose, CA; Ronna Safonov of Sacramento, and Ronald D. Waterbury (Viet Nam Army Vet) Rescue, CA; grandchildren: Michael D. Myers III and Gabriela Q. Myers, Joseph and Timothy Fafian of New York; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Emma Jean embarked on her 28-year career with the State of California in 1965 as Secretary for the Death Penalty Unit of Adult Authority Parole and Rehabilitation; and, in 1968 was hired by the California State Assembly. In 1969-1972 Ms. Myers was appointed as the Secretary to the Assembly Committee on Rules and, subsequently assumed the duties of Secretary for the Assembly Joint Committee on Rules under Speaker Robert Moretti and Chairs Robert T. Monagan and John L. Burton. Ms. Myers demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism as Secretary for Assembly Member Joseph Montoya during the 1972-74 legislative session. 1975-1992 Ms. Myers ventured into the private sector, during which time she dedicated herself to charitable work and the management of small businesses. She enjoyed working for the Beach Fest Charities and met her good friend, the late Adele Paster and her children, Dia and Rick; and, managed Nexus Financial with the late Harp and Margo Didier and their daughter, Michele and son, Kurt. On March 1, 1993, Ms. Myers returned to the California State Senate, simultaneously as Secretary to the Senate Select Committee on School Facilities with Stephanie Gonos, Consultant; and, for the Senate Committee on Legislative Ethics with Ann Bailey, Chief Counsel, chaired by the late long-term Senator Leroy F. Greene. Ms. Myers served as Ex-Officio Secretary to the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics and for a number of chairs through 2009 and Ann Bailey's retirement, at which time she was appointed as Assistant Consultant to the committee under the Chairmanship of Senator Bill Craven, and the new Chief Counsel, Cary J. Rudman, where she served until her retirement in 2010. Emma Jean Myers' professionalism and legislative experience was an invaluable asset to the California State Senate and earned her the high esteem of her associates, permanently marking her time in the legislature as the gold standard of California's legislative staff. (Emma Jean Myers was presented Senate Rules Committee Resolution #87, endorsed then by Senate President pro Tempore Darrell Steinberg, in the Senate Chambers upon her retirement and in honor of her accomplishments.) In the ten years since her retirement, Emma Jean Myers resided at the Pioneer Towers Independent Living in downtown Sacramento, and enjoyed her membership with the Capitol Athletic Club, her many friends (too many to mention), and her family. Due to Covid-19 and her wishes, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store