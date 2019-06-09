Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Uribe Houx. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 1, 2019 Born in El Paso, Texas to Anacleto and Maria Uribe. She was preceded in death by husband Elwyn Houx of Loomis and sisters; Constance Koberlein (Walter), Hortense Morillas (Joaquin), Martha DeCarlo (Sam), Stella Sutton (Uriah "Bud") and brother Michael Uribe. She is survived by brother David Uribe and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Emma graduated from Roseville High School in 1944. She was a valued volunteer at the Loomis Senior Center for over 50 years, retiring in 2018. She enjoyed the many years of hunting big game in the wilds of the Northwest with husband and friends. Al and Emma also had a summer residence in Noyo Harbor, Ft. Bragg for many years of commercial fishing. Emma was a beautiful, kind and giving person and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 13 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave, Roseville, CA starting with Visitation/ Viewing at 9:00 am, followed by a rosary at 9:30 am and funeral mass at 10:00 am, and then a reception in the parish hall from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm at the Newcastle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer Assn, 2290 N. 1st Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA, 95131 or to a .

