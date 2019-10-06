Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma "Angie" Velasquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emma "Angie" Velasquez (96) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 29, 2019. She was Born on March 20th, 1923 in Panindicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, and eventually made her way to Van Nuys, CA when she was 18. She married Mike Velasquez on November 2, 1952. They were together for nearly 50 years. Emma and Mike raised two daughters in the San Fernando Valley before following them north to Sacramento in 1981, where she lived for the past 38 years. Emma had many hobbies, but her favorites were crocheting and casinos. To this day, everyone she knew has a beanie that she personally made. Along with her daughter, Lillian (Jeffrey), Emma leaves behind her four grandchildren, Adam (Janine), Matthew (Jeremy), Jennifer (Zach), and Brandon (Keri Anne), her great-granddaughter Hannah, sisters Celia and Maria, and over 20 Godchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Mike and her daughter Sandra (Jeff) Baker. She will be greatly missed by her large family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Sacramento SPCA.

