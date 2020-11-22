Enlow Ose

July 30, 1924 - November 12, 2020

Sacramento, California - Enlow Arlo Ose passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at his home in Sacramento, California, at the age of 96 years. The third son and fourth of five children of Oscar Balus Ose and Beulah Mae [Mark] Ose, he was preceded in death by his siblings Keith [Donna] Ose, Orpha [Leon] Brandt, Marion [Roslyn] Ose, and Vernon [Alice] Ose.

Enlow was born on July 30, 1924 in Zearing, Iowa and grew up on farms in central Iowa, graduating from Williams (Iowa) High School in 1941. He enrolled in Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1942, enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 (discharged in 1945, remaining a proud veteran for life), then returned to college at Iowa State, graduating with two engineering degrees in 1947. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Following his graduation, Enlow moved to Anderson, Indiana and began a career with General Motors (Delco Remy). On September 27, 1947, he married the love of his life, Melena Harriet Adams, daughter of Dr. Jesse F. and Laura [Hudson] Adams, in Woodbury, Tennessee. Enlow and Melena met and became engaged in 1946 at Iowa State University and were married for more than 73 years.

In 1955, after eight successful years as an engineer with General Motors, Enlow and Melena moved to Sacramento after receiving an enticing letter about opportunity from Al Holland. In Sacramento Enlow joined CBRE (then called Coldwell Banker and Co.) as a real estate salesman. After five years he left CBRE to become an independent real estate broker, developer, syndicator and investor, developing houses, apartments, duplexes, condominiums, office buildings and self storage facilities.

Enlow and Melena Ose are recognized as significant philanthropists, having contributed to various non-profit organizations, including the Sutter Medical Center Foundation, Sacramento Region Community Foundation, Crocker Art Museum, Iowa State University Foundation, Sacramento State University Foundation, McGeorge Law School, KVIE, Capital Public Radio, and the Adams Library in Woodbury, Tennessee. He and Melena understood the importance of a good education and established scholarships at Iowa State and for Sacramento area high school graduates. Enlow served as an active board member of local nonprofit organizations over the years and was a big part of projects such as the building of KVIE and the current Fremont Presbyterian Church.

Enlow enjoyed many pursuits. Enlow and Melena traveled extensively to all seven continents and both polar regions, and enjoyed some special adventures, including being on the first passenger ship to cross the Northwest Passage from Alaska to Greenland without an icebreaker. Their travels also included four visits with relatives in Norway where Enlow's paternal grandparents were born and raised. A talented genealogist even before the internet, Enlow researched his and Melena's roots extensively and with great success, publishing several books and enabling his extended family in the US to establish enduring friendships with family in Norway, a source of great pleasure for many.

With young children, he delved into coin collecting, bringing home bags of pennies on Friday evenings for the family to sort through. He and Melena instilled a love of exploring and the outdoors with many camping and hiking outings, as well as tennis and swimming. He had a regular poker game with friends. He was active for many years in the Sacramento Rotary Club, the Sacramento Packet Mariners of Fremont Presbyterian Church, the Sutter Club, and the Grandfather's Club. Throughout his life Enlow engaged passionately in the game of bridge; in his later years he successfully took up competitive bridge, attaining the rank of Life Master.

Enlow is survived by his loving wife, Melena; daughters Margie [Bill] Campbell, Mary Ose, Susan Ose, and son Doug [Lynnda] Ose; his five grandchildren whom he completely adored: Chris [Kim] Campbell, Jennifer [Jake Samascott] Ose-MacDonald, Betsey [Shane] Astle, Erika Ose, and Emily [Alex] Breece; and ten greatgrandchildren. He loved his large and extended family with his whole heart.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His family and descendants will always appreciate the high bar of achievement as well as community service and standards he set for all of them.





