Born in Chicago,IL. On June 28, 1985, he passed away in Sacramento, CA. on May 2, 2020 at age 34. Survived by father Enrique Hernandez Sr., sisters Ana, Rosie, and Bertha Hernandez. Beloved Uncle to Erica, Manny, Mario, Lupita, Catalina, Angelica, and Alberto. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, May 11, starting at 5-8 pm at Lind Brothers Funeral Home 4221 Manzanita Ave,95608. Burial to follow next day, on Tuesday May 12 at St Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, 95820.



