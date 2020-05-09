Enrique Hernandez
1985 - 2020
Born in Chicago,IL. On June 28, 1985, he passed away in Sacramento, CA. on May 2, 2020 at age 34. Survived by father Enrique Hernandez Sr., sisters Ana, Rosie, and Bertha Hernandez. Beloved Uncle to Erica, Manny, Mario, Lupita, Catalina, Angelica, and Alberto. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, May 11, starting at 5-8 pm at Lind Brothers Funeral Home 4221 Manzanita Ave,95608. Burial to follow next day, on Tuesday May 12 at St Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, 95820.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
Lind Brothers Mortuary
MAY
12
Burial
St Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lind Brothers Mortuary
4221 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 482-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Dear Brother , I miss you And love you more than words can say. I know you are at peace now and in heaven reunited with our Mom ❤ please watch over us down here , we will always keep your memories alive.
Bertha Hernandez
Sister
