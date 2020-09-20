1/1
Eric Lee Miller
Eric Lee Miller was born on December 18, 1975 to Merle L. Miller and Marjorie E. Hollins in Sacramento, California. He attended John F Kennedy High School and Fremont High School where he graduated. He also attended Consumer River College. In the early 2000's he moved to Arizona, Wyoming and Colorado seeking a career in culinary. After moving back to Sacramento, he became a Security Officer/ Video Surveillance Operator for Wackenhut/G4S Security and started working for the Sacramento RT Metro Train Station. He also worked for Goodwill as a Loss Prevention Guard. Eric enjoyed cooking and watching all the food channels where he learned how to make great dishes. He also enjoyed going to different restaurants, especially Mexican. His favorite holiday was Christmas because he always enjoyed his grandfather's seafood gumbo. He also enjoyed music; his favorite artist was Tupac Shakur, especially the song "Dear Mama". Eric will be remembered for loving his family. They were very important to him. He was preceded in death by his parents Merle L. Miller and Marjorie E. Hollins and grandparents Izeal and Mary Hollins. He leaves to cherish in memory his aunts: Audrey M. Hollins, Oakland, CA; Barbara J. Hollins, Geri D. Hollins, Elk Grove, CA, Barbara L. Hollins, Apple Valley, CA; great aunt: Emma Barber-Blank, Sacramento, CA; uncles: Webster, Michael, and John Miller, Los Angeles, CA, Gordon Miller, Kansas City, KS; Anton Hollins, Sacramento, CA; Terrence West, Elk Grove, CA, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
