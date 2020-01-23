Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erine Perris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Erine Perris, 83, longtime resident of Rocklin, CA went home to be with her beloved husband, George, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Erine was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on March 3, 1936 to Helen and Lambros Lazarakis. Erine graduated from the local high school in Lowell. Erine would tell the story of how at age 13, she first laid eyes on 17 year old George Perris at the corner store, but it would be several years later in 1955, before the two would officially meet and begin dating. They were married on March 2, 1957 and were together for 61 years. Although the couple moved a great deal, they finally settled in California, where they continued to raise their family. In 1988, George was able to retire and they moved to Rocklin, California. It was actually at this time that Erine began working for the electronics company, NEC, a job she enjoyed for many years. Friends and family knew Erine as a woman who put others' needs before her own. Later in life, Erine was to battle many health crises, but she did so with great courage and strength. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend, who will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Erine is survived by her children, Kelly A. Perris-Morenko, Ellen Perris-Fitch, Ann Homann (Seth), and Charles G. Perris, all residents of California, and sister-in-law, Stella Soteropoulos, of Florida. She will be forever loved and remembered by her four grandchildren for whom she was very proud, Jessica, Stephen, Sarah, and Alycia. She was blessed to be great-grandmother of Jane and Archer. Private services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at Dixon, California.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 23, 2020

