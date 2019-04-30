Erma Deaton, entered into eternal rest April 26, 2019 in her West Sacramento residence at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of 58 years to Joe Deaton. Loving mother of Jolene Deaton, John Deaton & Janielle Cisneros (Maximino). Dear sister of 5. Devoted grandmother of 6. Vigil Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna St. West Sacramento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Services entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Holy Cross Church Maintenance Fund.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 30, 2019