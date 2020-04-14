Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Comerford Bracchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernie was born in San Francisco at Stanford Hospital to Ernest Joseph and Irene (Comerford) Bracchi. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1947 and continued his education at the Jesuit Novitiate in Los Gatos. He then earned a Master's Degree in Philosophy from Gonzaga University. His career began as a teacher at St. Ignatius and then at Santa Clara University. He earned a teaching credential at UC Davis and later taught at Highlands and Norte Del Rio High Schools in Sacramento. He loved everything about railroads, and switched careers to pursue that interest, working for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Alameda, CA and the Union Pacific in Elko, NV. He enjoyed the cultures of Germany and Denmark and lived for a time in each country. His other passions included languages, literature and classical and Dixieland jazz music. He is survived by his former wife Dorothy Patricia (Burant) Bracchi (Alex J. Hoeffner); daughter Kim Andrea Bracchi Spalding (George E.) and their daughter Azine; son Arne Christopher Bracchi (Audrey Ellen) and granddaughters Georgia and Ella. The family wishes to express our most sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at O'Connor Woods and Vitas Healthcare where he resided for over nine years. He had many close friends throughout his years at O'Connor Woods. During this time of mandatory isolation, we regret that we will not have a memorial or ceremony. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to either:

