Ernest Dahl

Dr. Ernest W. Dahl passed away April 24, 2019. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his three children, David, Andria and Karen, three grandchildren, and a large extended family including Kathy's daughters, son-in-law, and twin granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, Remington, and brother Herbert Dahl. Ernie worked at American River College for over 30 years, taught psychology, was a student counselor, and served as the first full-time Dean of Counseling. In retirement he enjoyed his true passions of travel and all things outdoors including hiking, skiing, tennis, pickleball and long, daily walks with best four-legged buddy, Clooney. For more about Ernie visit erniedahl.com, an overview of his life compiled by his children. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m., Sat., July 20, 2019, Fireside Room, 2481 Heritage Park Lane, Sacramento, CA 95835. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club, of which he was a member for over 30 years, or other .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019
