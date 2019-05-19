Dr. Ernest W. Dahl passed away April 24, 2019. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his three children, David, Andria and Karen, three grandchildren, and a large extended family including Kathy's daughters, son-in-law, and twin granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, Remington, and brother Herbert Dahl. Ernie worked at American River College for over 30 years, taught psychology, was a student counselor, and served as the first full-time Dean of Counseling. In retirement he enjoyed his true passions of travel and all things outdoors including hiking, skiing, tennis, pickleball and long, daily walks with best four-legged buddy, Clooney. For more about Ernie visit erniedahl.com, an overview of his life compiled by his children. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m., Sat., July 20, 2019, Fireside Room, 2481 Heritage Park Lane, Sacramento, CA 95835. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club, of which he was a member for over 30 years, or other .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019