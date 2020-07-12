7/02/2020 Ernie Brown passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA on May 22, 1934 to Flossie and Ernest Brown, Ernie completed his education close to home and graduated from Lehigh University. Ernie married his wife of 55 years, Susan, on June 18, 1960 and they spent their lives together until her death in January 2016. During their time together the family moved from Maryland to Utah, to New Jersey, and eventually established roots in Sacramento. His family includes son Steven Brown (partner John), son Brian Brown (ex-wife Karen) their daughters Mikaela and Erika Brown and a myriad of grandpets. Ernie served our country in the US Army for 4 years then spent his career in the Aerospace industry. After retiring in 1994, Ernie dedicated his time to many non-profit organizations throughout greater Sacramento County and was an active board member for several of those organizations. He belonged to Trinity Cathedral and shared his talents by singing bass in the choir for 35 years. One of his greatest joys was dedicating his passion in song on Sundays and holidays in front of his Trinity Church community. Ernie was a quiet person, but was kind, intelligent, sensitive and humorous to those who knew him best his light will be missed. Ernie will be laid to rest with Sue in Trinity Cathedral's columbarium niche. At this time there are no services planned with respect to the current pandemic guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Trinity Cathedral c/o the Cathedral Music Fund, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA 95816.



