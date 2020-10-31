1/1
Ernest Farrington
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Farrington
January 18, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Lincoln, California - Ernest Carvel Farrington died peacefully just shy of his 92nd birthday. Ernie was a longtime Sacramento resident having come to the area to work at Capital Delivery Service and eventually buy the company. He was very involved in the community contributing to bring the Solons to Sacramento. He was president of the Rotary club of Sacramento and in that capacity he traveled to Japan as their emissary. He headed the Camellia Society and organized many of the events. He was a member of the Orchid society and took great pleasure in growing and caring for plants. In his late 80's Ernie started a pet cremation business in Wheatland California called Heaven's Gate. He has grown this business from scratch and is a great legacy to his love and caring of animals. Ernie is survived by his Children: Frank and Alicia Farrington, Carleen and Don Smith, Nancy and Alan Gamache and his grandchildren; Emily and Marc Lints, Jeremy and Silvia Smith, Grant and Amy Farrington, Lauren Farrington, Lindsay and Phil Tateishi, Nicole and Whit Miller, Natalie and Joe Jenner; and his great grandchildren, Arturo, Aidan, Michael, Joey, Laura, Charlie, and Jensen. There will be a private family celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved