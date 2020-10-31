Ernest Farrington
January 18, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Lincoln, California - Ernest Carvel Farrington died peacefully just shy of his 92nd birthday. Ernie was a longtime Sacramento resident having come to the area to work at Capital Delivery Service and eventually buy the company. He was very involved in the community contributing to bring the Solons to Sacramento. He was president of the Rotary club of Sacramento and in that capacity he traveled to Japan as their emissary. He headed the Camellia Society and organized many of the events. He was a member of the Orchid society and took great pleasure in growing and caring for plants. In his late 80's Ernie started a pet cremation business in Wheatland California called Heaven's Gate. He has grown this business from scratch and is a great legacy to his love and caring of animals. Ernie is survived by his Children: Frank and Alicia Farrington, Carleen and Don Smith, Nancy and Alan Gamache and his grandchildren; Emily and Marc Lints, Jeremy and Silvia Smith, Grant and Amy Farrington, Lauren Farrington, Lindsay and Phil Tateishi, Nicole and Whit Miller, Natalie and Joe Jenner; and his great grandchildren, Arturo, Aidan, Michael, Joey, Laura, Charlie, and Jensen. There will be a private family celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in his name.